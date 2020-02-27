Carlow deaths and funeral details, February 27

Paddy (Joe) Maguire

Tinnahinch, Graiguenamanagh, Carlow

Paddy (Joe) Maguire, Tinnahinch, Graiguenamanagh and formerly of London and Enniskillen, died on 25th February in his 92nd year. Predeceased by his loving wife Joan and his daughter, Macrina. Sadly missed by his daughters Susan and Patricia and son Michael, grandsons David and Stephen, granddaughters Katie, Anna and Ellen and great-granddaughter, Evie, also his sister Maura, nephews and nieces.

Reposing at Walsh's Funeral Home, Graiguenamanagh, Wed. 26th Feb. from 4pm-9pm and Thur. 27th Feb. from 2pm-9pm. Removal on Friday, 28th Feb. for Requiem Mass at 11am in Duiske Abbey, Graiguenamanagh, followed by burial in St. Michael's Cemetery Tinnahinch.

RIP