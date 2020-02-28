Carlow deaths and funeral details, February 28

Bernard Mulhare

Kilkenny Road, Carlow Town, Carlow

Bernard Mulhare of Barrowville, Kilkenny Road, Carlow. He passed away peacefully, on February 27th, 2020, at The Hillview Nursing Home, Tullow Road, Carlow. He will be sadly missed by his loving family and friends.

Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday at 10am in The Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow, followed by private burial.

House private, please.