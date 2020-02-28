Carlow deaths and funeral details, February 28
Rest in Peace
Recent deaths in Carlow
Bernard Mulhare
Kilkenny Road, Carlow Town, Carlow
Bernard Mulhare of Barrowville, Kilkenny Road, Carlow. He passed away peacefully, on February 27th, 2020, at The Hillview Nursing Home, Tullow Road, Carlow. He will be sadly missed by his loving family and friends.
Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday at 10am in The Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow, followed by private burial.
House private, please.
