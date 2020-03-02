Carlow deaths and funeral details, March 2
Rest in Peace
Recent deaths in Carlow
Paul W Tyndale
Drumcoobrady, Tydavnet, Monaghan/Carlow
Funeral Arrangements Later
02/03/2020
