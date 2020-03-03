Carlow deaths and funeral details, March 3

John Black

Hillbrook Est., Tullow, Carlow / Rathmore, Cork

John Black, Hillbrook Est., Tullow, Co. Carlow – 1st March 2020 peacefully at Cork University Hospital; Sadly missed by his loving parents Sean and Patricia, brothers Gerry, Keith and Elton, sister Sandra, best friend Geraldine, sister-in-law, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

May John rest in peace.

Reposing in Halligan’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Rathvilly (Eircode R93 C560) from 3 o’c on Tuesday concluding with prayers at 8 o’c. Removal on Wednesday morning at 10.30 o’c to The Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Tullow, arriving for 11 o’c Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Tullow. Family flowers only. House strictly private please.

Paul W Tyndale

Drumcoobrady, Tydavnet, Monaghan, H18 YX29 / Carlow

Paul W Tyndale, of Drumcoobrady, Tydavnet, H18 YX29, Co Monaghan, passed away, unexpectedly, at home on 28th February 2020. Predeceased by his loving wife Noreen Tyndale (née Mc Crudden) and cherished father of Sarah, Emma and Colin. He will be greatly missed by his grandchildren Nathan, Aimee and Lily-Mae, son in law Shane, sister Jill, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family, neighbours and friends.

R.I.P.

Reposing at home from 3pm to 9pm on Tuesday 3rd March, family time thereafter, please. Paul's Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday morning at 11am in St Mary's Church, Urbleshanny, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Guide Dogs for the Blind Ireland c/o Peter McMahon Mc Mahon's Funeral Home Emyvale or any family members.