Carlow deaths and funeral details, March 4

Johanna (Joan) Smithers (née Townsend)

Ballinacrea, Myshall, Carlow

Johanna (Joan) Smithers nee Townsend, Ballinacrea, Myshall, Co. Carlow, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family, 4th March 2020, predeceased by her loving husband Paddy, brothers Martin & Pat, grandson Jamie.

Johanna, cherished mother of Margaret, Nuala & Agnes. Deeply regretted by her sons-in-law Michael & Tom, grandchildren Derek, Paraig, Niamh, Ciara, Katie & Cian, brother Seamus, sisters Lily, Agnes & Ann, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family relatives and a large circle of friends.

May Johanna Rest In Peace

Reposing at her home (R21 NP21) from 3pm Wednesday. Removal on Friday morning to arrive at the Church of The Holy Cross, Myshall, for 12 noon Requiem Mass, burial afterwards in Lismaconly Cemetery, Myshall.