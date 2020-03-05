Carlow deaths and funeral details, March 5

Lil BYRNE

Tyndall Avenue, Leighlinbridge, Carlow / Bilboa, Carlow

Lil Byrne of Tyndall Avenue, Leighlinbridge and formerly of Tomard, Bilboa, Co. Carlow, passed away peacefully, on March 3rd, 2020, at The District Hospital, Carlow.

Much loved sister of Kate, Nan, Josie, Statia and the late May, Bridie, Ciss and Davy. She will be sadly missed by her loving sisters, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, and friends.

May Lil Rest in Peace

Reposing at Carpenter Bros. Funeral Home, Barrack St., from 2p.m on Thursday with removal that evening at 7pm to St. Lazerian’s Church, Leighlinbridge, arriving at 7.30pm. Funeral Mass at 11am on Friday followed by burial in Ballinabranna Cemetery.