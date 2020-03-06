Carlow deaths and funeral details, March 6

William (Bill) ROBERTS

51 St. Killian's Crescent, Carlow Town, Carlow

William (Bill) Roberts of 51 St. Killian’s Crescent and formerly Green Lane and Bagenalstown, Carlow, passed away peacefully on March 5th, 2020, in the loving care of the nurses and staff of St Clare’s Ward, The Sacred Heart Hospital, Carlow.

Funeral Arrangements Later

Veronica INGRAM (née Hayden)

4 Talbot Terrace, Brownshill Road, Carlow Town, Carlow

Veronica Ingram died March 5th 2020 (peacefully) at home surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her husband Eric, son Jimmy and Baby daughter Marcella. Sadly missed by her loving sons Eric, Robbie, Dermot and David, daughters Jacinta, Veronica, Linda and Karyn, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends

Rest in Peace

Reposing at her home on Friday from 3pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Saturday afternoon to the Church of the Holy Family, Askea to arrive for funeral Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Carlow/Kilkenny Home Care Team.

Alan DOYLE

St Fiacc's Terrace, Graiguecullen, Carlow

Alan Doyle of St. Fiacc’s Terrace, Graiguecullen, Carlow, passed away unexpectedly, on March 4th, 2020.

Much loved son of Anne and Paul, cherished brother of Colm, Paul, Craig and Dwayne and adored uncle of Taylor, C.J, Darragh and Tadgh.

He will be sadly missed by his loving parents, brothers, aunts, uncles, grandparents, nephews, nieces, relatives, and friends.

May Alan Rest in Peace

Reposing at Carpenter Bros Funeral Home, Graiguecullen, from 2p.m on Friday with Prayers at 7p.m. Removal on Saturday at 10.45a.m to St. Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11a.m. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

Eamonn DOYLE

Clara, Clifden, Kilkenny / Bagenalstown, Carlow

Doyle, (Rathcash, Clifden, Clara, Co. Kilkenny and formerly of Station Road, Bagnelstown, Co. Carlow), 4th March 2020, peacefully, at St. Luke's Hospital. Eamonn, beloved husband of Kay and much loved father of Carol, sadly missed by his wife and daughter, mother Annie, brothers Liam, Séan and Brian, sister Patricia, son-in-law Seamus, grandson Rían, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Eamonn is predeceased by his sister Úna.

Rest In Peace

Reposing in Johnston's Funeral Home on Friday (6th March) from 4pm with Rosary at 7pm. Removal from his residence on Saturday morning to St. Colman's Church, Clara, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private, please.



