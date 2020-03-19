Carlow deaths and funeral details, March 19

Billy Kelly

Currower, Attymass, Co. Mayo formerly of Borris, Co. Carlow

Billy died on17th March 2020 (St. Patrick's Day) peacefully, at home, surrounded by his loving family. He is a native of Borris Co. Carlow and is predeceased by his mother Kathleen. He is the beloved husband of Anita and adored father of Niamh, Roisin and Orla.

Billy will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by his loving wife, daughters, father Hughie, brother Pat, mother-in-law Della, sisters-in-laws Elaine, Kathleen and Helen, brothers-in-law Paul and Lewis, nephews and niece Muireann, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends.

May his gentle soul rest in peace

Owing to official restrictions to combat the spread of the Coronavirus, both Billy's reposal at home and Funeral Mass are sadly confined to family members only. The family are very grateful for your co-operation and support.

A Memorial Mass to celebrate Billy's life will be held at a later date.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Cancer Care West

You can offer condolences to the family by using the online condolence book below.

House private please.

John (Rancher) O'Neill

Orchard, Leighlinbridge, Co. Carlow.

(Peacefully, at Home) sadly missed by his loving wife Kitty, sister Sheila Clancy, children Mary, Margaret, J.J, Brigid, George, Sheila, Christy, Kate, Enda and Eilis, grandchildren, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, brother-in-law, niece Elsa, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May John Rest in Peace

Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 11am in St. Lazerian's Church, Leighlinbridge, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to C.F. ( Cystic Fibrosis).

Due to the Covid -19 Virus we are adhering to the guidelines which limits Funerals to 100 People for the safety of all.

Kitty (Catherine) Reddy (nee Gaule)

Graigue Cottage, Templepeter, Nurney, Co. Carlow and late of Bricana, Gowran, Co. Kilkenny, March 18th 2020.

Peacefully at her home in her 103rd year, predeceased by her loving husband John. Kitty (Catherine) beloved mother of Jimmy. Deeply regretted by her daughter-in-law Margaret, grandchildren Bernard, Cathy & Valerie, great-grandchildren Jamie, Adam & Max, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours & friends.

May Kitty Rest In Peace

Funeral Arrangements Later