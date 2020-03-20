Carlow deaths and funeral details, March 20
Eileen DUNNE
80 Raithin Cuilinn, Gorey, Wexford / Carlow Town, Carlow
Eileen Dunne of Gorey, Wexford and formerly of Riverside and Tullow St., Carlow, passed away on March 18th, 2020, at her home.
Beloved mother of Brian, Martina, Natasha and Grace.
She will be sadly missed by her loving son, daughters, grandchildren, sons-in-law, brothers, sisters, extended family, relatives and friends.
May Eileen’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace
Funeral arrangements to follow shortly.
