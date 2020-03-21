Carlow deaths and funeral details - Saturday March 21

J.George FITZGERALD

25 Riverside, Carlow Town, Carlow

J. George FitzGerald, 25 Riverside and formerly “Hillcrest”, Hanover Road, Carlow, passed away peacefully, at his home, on March 18th, 2020. Beloved husband of Nuala, much loved father of Niamh, Ronan, Gerry, Eoin, Eilis, Dugald, Robina, Cathal, Fergal and Angela and husband of the late Vauney.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters,brother Hillary and sister Breda, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and his large circle of friends.

George's family wish to thank all the medical staff who cared for him over the years.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis

George’s family understand and appreciate that people would like to offer their condolences. However, due to the current situation, all funeral arrangements will be private.

A celebration of George's wonderful life will take place at a later date

John Joe Doyle

Portrition, Kiltegan, Wicklow / Carlow

John Joe Doyle, Portrition, Kiltegan, Co. Wicklow – 20th March 2020; Loving son of the late Kevin and Mary and brother of the late Mary; Sadly missed by his loving brothers Sheamus, Liam, Andy, PJ, Christy, Kevin, Kieran and Benny, sisters Jane, Anne and Mag, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, uncles, aunts and a large circle of friends.

May John Joe rest in peace

Due to the current guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family and close friends funeral burial will take place on Sunday in Tynaclash Cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Carlow/Kilkenny Palliative Care.

A memorial Mass to celebrate John Joe’s life will be held at a later date.

Andy Brant

The Acorns, Upper Kilree, Bagenalstown, Carlow

Andy Brand, The Acorns, Upper Kilree, Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow, 20th March 2020, peacefully at his home. Andy, beloved husband of Paula and much loved father of Kelly, Sam & Joe. Deeply regretted by his son-in-law David, daughters-in-law Charlene & Tasha, grandchildren Chloe, Leah, Alex, Sarah, Lily, Hayley, Mason & Logan, relatives, neighbours & friends.

May Andy Rest In Peace

House and Funeral Private

Donations if desired to - The Irish Cancer Society.