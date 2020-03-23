Carlow deaths and funeral details, March 23

Padraig Talbot

Broughillstown, Rathvilly, Carlow / Clondalkin, Dublin

Padraig Talbot, Broughillstown, Rathvilly, Co. Carlow and formerly of Lindisfarne, Clondalkin – 20th March 2020 (suddenly) at his home. Sadly missed by his loving Mam and Dad Kathleen and Billy, sisters Gail and Mairead, brother Paul, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces Shauna, Kayleigh, Niamh, Cara, Claire Sophia, nephews Daniel and Conor, aunts, uncles, extended family, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Miss you forever, always in our hearts, lay peacefully now son xx.

Funeral private to family members, but can be watched live on Tuesday 24th March 2020 at 12pm on Baltinglass Parish Webcam.

Due to restriction from the HSE and Government, please leave a condolence in section below.

Patrick O'Neill

The Ridge, Old Leighlin, Carlow

Patrick died on Sunday 22nd March at the District Hospital, Carlow, surrounded by his loving family. Pre-deceased by his wife Julia. Sadly missed by his loving sons and daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law and sister-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, relatives and friends.

MAY PATRICK REST IN PEACE

Due to the HSE and the Covid-19 guidelines and with the support of Patrick's family his Funeral shall be private. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.

To offer your sympathies you can use the Condolence Page below or card.

Brian Jackman

Cloneybyrne, Bunclody, Wexford / Tullow, Carlow

(Cattle Dealer). Formerly of Liscoleman, Tullow, Co. Carlow. Peacefully, at his home in the loving care of his family. Deeply regretted by his wife MaryAnn, children Ben, John, Jim,Pat, Missy and Paul. daughters-in-law and partners Cat, Catherine, Leanne and MaryAnn, grandchildren Brian Og, Jamie, Ruiari, Ada, Dot and Kitty, brothers and sisters Nicholas, Dennis, Tom, Annie, Mary, Rita, Frances, Josephine and the late Mike (R.I.P), extended family and many friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Removal on Tuesday at 11.30a.m to The Church of St. Mary Magdalene, Kilmyshall for family funeral Mass at 12. noon. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery, Buncody.

In accordance with H.S.E., directive on COVID-19 funeral and house are strictly private.

A memorial Mass for Brian R.I.P will take place at a later date









