Carlow deaths and funeral details, March 24

Ann Mahon (née Toner)

St. Austin's Tce., Tullow, Carlow / Dundalk, Louth

Ann Mahon (née) Annie Toner, St. Austin’s Tce., Tullow, Co. Carlow and formerly of Aghameen, Riverstown, Dundalk, Co. Louth – 22nd March 2020 (peacefully) in the loving care of all at Sonas Glendale Nursing Home, Tullow; Predeceased by her husband Tom and daughter Yvonne; Deeply regretted by her loving son Mike, daughter-in-law Mandy, grandchildren Dom and Anna, brothers-in-law Pat and Chris, sister-in-law Beth and her daughter Lesley Ann, nephews, nieces, her dear friend and carer Marcella (Cosgrove) relatives and friends.

May Ann rest in peace.

Due to the current guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place. A memorial mass for Ann will be held at a later date. Condolences and personal messages can be posted at the bottom of this page.

Hugh Kelly

Woodlawn Park, Borris, Carlow

Predeceased by his wife Kathleen and son Billy. Sadly missed by his son Patsy, brothers and sisters, daughters-in-law Elaine and Anita, grandchildren Aidan, Kieran, Niamh, Roisin and Orla, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in peace

Owing to official restrictions to combat the spread of Corona Virus, a private Mass will take place for Hugh on Tuesday morning at 10 am in the Sacred Heart Church, Borris. Private cremation will take place afterwards.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.borrisparish.ie webcam.You can offer your condolences by using the online condolence book. A memorial Mass will be held for Hugh at a later date.