Carlow deaths and funeral details, March 25

Sadie Dobbs

Ballywilliamroe, Fenagh, Carlow / Summerhill, Dublin

Sadie Dobbs, Ballywilliamroe, Fenagh, Co. Carlow and late of Summerhill, Dublin, March 23rd 2020. Predeceased by Sarah & Tom. Sadie, much loved sister of Patrick, Bridie & Molly. Deeply regretted by her sisters-in-law Maureen & Bernadette, nephews, nieces and a large circle of friends.

May Sadie Rest In Peace

Due to current guidelines all funeral arrangements will be private.

Those who wish to leave a personal message, please do so using the condolence link below.

A celebration of Sadie's life will take place at a later date.