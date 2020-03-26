Carlow deaths and funeral details, March 26

Thomas (Tom) Kelly

7. Fr. Byrne Park, Graiguecullen, Carlow

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tom) Kelly, 7. Fr. Byrne Park, Graigcullen, Carlow, and formally of Garryhundon, Milford, Carlow. Deeply regretted by his loving sister Mary, brothers Peter and Michael, nieces Ann, Marie, Angela and Louise, grandnieces, Candice, Chloe, Rachel and Megan, grandnephews, Dwyane and M.J, great- grandnephews, Bernard and Sean and all the Farrell, Moran and Nolan Families.

May Tom Rest in Peace

In accordance with the current HSE and Government guidelines and in the interest of Public Health. This is a Private Funeral. A Memorial Mass to celebrate Tom's life will take place at a later date. If you wish to leave a message in the book of Condolence's on RIP. ie, please click on Condolence's at the bottom of the page.