Carlow deaths and funeral details, March 27

William ( Billy) Geoghegan

Ballyknockan, Leighlinbridge, Carlow

The death has occurred of William (Billy) Geoghegan, U.K, and late of Ballyknockan, Leighlinbridge, Co. Carlow. (Husband of the late Alice and son of the late Elizabeth, and late aunts and uncles). Deeply regretted by his cousins, relatives and friends.

May Billy Rest in Peace

In accordance with current HSE and Government guidelines, and in the interest of Public Health This is a Private Funeral. A Memorial Mass to Celebrate Billy's life will take place at a later date. Billy's Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.leighlinparish.ie. Streaming Service on Saturday Morning at 11.oc, if you wish to leave a message in the Book of Condolence's at the bottom of the page.

Eileen DUNNE

80 Raithin Cuilinn, Gorey, Wexford / Carlow Town, Carlow

Eileen Dunne of Gorey, Wexford and formerly of Riverside and Tullow St., Carlow, passed away on March 18th, 2020, at her home.

Beloved mother of Brian, Martina, Natasha and Grace.

She will be sadly missed by her loving son, daughters, grandchildren, sons-in-law, brothers, sisters, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Eileen’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Eileen’s family understand and appreciate that people would like to offer their condolences. However, due to the current situation, all funeral arrangements will be private.

Eileen's Funeral Mass can be viewed from The Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow online streaming service on Sunday, 29th March 2020, at 12.30pm by using the following link http://www.carlowcathedral.ie/webcam.

Those who wish to leave a personal message of condolence may do so in the “Condolences” section below.

A celebration of Eileen’s life will take place at a later date.

Ann BOLGER (née Meaney)

20 Roncalli Place, Carlow Town, Carlow / Leighlinbridge, Carlow

Ann Bolger (née Meaney) of 20 Roncalli Place and formerly of Seskin Road, Leighlinbridge, Carlow, passed away peacefully on March 25th, 2020, at Waterford University Hospital.

Beloved wife of John, adored mother of Ally, Chloe and Ava, much loved daughter of Alice and the late Michael, cherished sister of Paddy, Triona, Patricia, Michael and Caroline.

She will be sadly missed by her loving husband, daughters, mother, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

May Ann’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Ann’s family understand and appreciate that people would like to offer their condolences. However, due to the current situation, all funeral arrangements will be private.

Ann's Funeral Mass can be viewed from The Holy Family Church, Carlow, online streaming service on Saturday, 28th March 2020, at 11am by using the following link http://www.askeaparish.ie/our-parish/web-cam.

Those who wish to leave a personal message of condolence may do so in the “Condolences” section below.

A celebration of Ann’s life will take place at a later date.