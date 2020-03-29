Carlow deaths and funeral details, March 29

Kathleen Murphy (née Brazil)

Carrigslaney, Kilbride, Ballon, Carlow

Kathleen Murphy nee Brazil, Carrigslaney, Kilbride, Co. Carlow. 28th March 2020, peacefully at her home, Kathleen, predeceased by her loving husband Jim, brother Robert & sister Josie. Kathleen, much loved mother of Chrissie, Mary, Peggy, Kathleen, Josephine, Alice, Teresa, Jim, Denny, John & Bob. Deeply regretted by her sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours & friends.

May Kathleen Rest In Peace

Reposing at her home.

Private burial in Ballon Cemetery at 11.30am on Monday

(Funeral via Connaberry)

Tom (Tommy) Byrne

Dara Park, Newbridge, Kildare / Tullow, Carlow

Peacefully, at home surrounded by his loving family.

Sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Catherine, family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Tommy Rest In Peace

Given the exceptional climate, and to protect the welfare of everyone who knew Tommy, a private Funeral with immediate family only will take place. Those who would have liked to attend Tommy's funeral, but due to these restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for the family on the condolence page below, or send condolences in the traditional manner.

The family thank you for your cooperation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.

A celebration of Kathleen's life will take place at a later date.