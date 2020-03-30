Carlow deaths and funeral details, March 30

John KENNY

44 Sycamore Road, Rathnapish, Carlow

John Kenny died March 29th in the loving care of the Sacred Heart Hospital. Beloved husband of the late Maureen and grandfather of the late Simon. Sadly missed by his loving daughters Valerie and Hazel, son David, brother Mick, sons-in-law John and John, daughter-in-law Pam, grandchildren Jonathan, Louise, Leigh, Billy, Sam and Jack, great-grandchildren Isabelle, Imogen and Max, sister-in-law Claire, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

In accordance with government directives, and in the interest of public health, a private funeral Mass and burial will take place. Please use the online Condolences link below to offer the family your sympathies.

The family would like to thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this most difficult time.