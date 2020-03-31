Carlow deaths and funeral details, March 31

Noel PURCELL

18 Hanover Crescent, Burrin Rd., Carlow Town, Carlow

Noel Purcell of 18 Hanover Crescent, Burrin Road, Carlow and formerly of London, England, passed away peacefully, at his home, on March 29th, 2020, surrounded by his loving wife and sons.

Beloved husband of Caroline and much loved father of Darren and Glen.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, mother Rose, mother-in-law Margaret, brothers-in-law Joe and Declan, sister-in-law Marguritte, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends, especially his good friends and colleagues at Aldi, Carlow.

May Noel’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Noel’s family understand and appreciate that people would like to offer their condolences. However, due to the current situation, all funeral arrangements will be private.

Noel's Funeral Mass can be viewed from The Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow online streaming service on Wednesday, April 1st, at 10am by using the following link http://www.carlowcathedral.ie/webcam/.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Éist, Carlow

Those who wish to leave a personal message of condolence may do so in the “Condolences” section below.

A celebration of Noel’s life will take place at a later date.