Carlow deaths and funeral details, April 1

Rita Conway (née Murphy)

Straboe, Tullow, Carlow

Rita Conway (née) Murphy, Straboe, Tullow, Co. Carlow – 30th March 2020 unexpectedly but peacefully; Beloved sister of the late Jimmy; Sadly missed by her loving husband L.V., daughter Mary, brother Thomas, brother-in-law Jim, sisters-in-law Brenda and Lily, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

May Rita rest in peace.

Due to current guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place. Condolences and personal messages can be posted at the bottom of this page.