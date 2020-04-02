Carlow deaths and funeral details, April 2

Seamus (James) Murphy

Formerly of St. Brigid;s Crescent, Bagenalstown, Carlow / Leighlinbridge, Carlow

Resident of Beechwood Nursing Home, Leighlinbridge.

Peacefully, at St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny, predeceased by his loving sisters Tessie, Eileen, Breda, brother Martin and niece Phylis. Seamus will be sadly missed by his nieces Helen, Bernie, Maura and Geraldine, brother-in-law Paddy, nephews Joe, Dennis, James and Harry, their families and also his friends and staff in Beechwood Nursing Home.

May Seamus Rest In Peace.

In accordance with Government Directives and in the interest of public health, a private Funeral Mass and burial will take place. Please use the online Condolences link below to offer the family your sympathies and personal messages.

Seamus's family would like to thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this most difficult time.

Michael FOLEY

189 Sleaty St, Graiguecullen, Carlow

Michael Foley of 189 Sleaty Rd., Graiguecullen, Carlow, passed away peacefully after a long illness bravely bourne, on March 31st, 2020, at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

Beloved husband of the late Kathleen, much loved father of Patrick and cherished brother of the late Paddy, Thomas, Margaret, Maisie Brophy, Elizabeth Grant and Julia Dermody.

He will be sadly missed by his loving son, grandchildren Ciara and Mitchel, Patrick’s partner Carmel, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

May Michael’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Michael’s family understand and appreciate that people would like to offer their condolences. However, due to the current situation, all funeral arrangements will be private.

Michael's Funeral Mass can be viewed on St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen’s online streaming service on Thursday, at 10am by using the following link

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/cameras/graiguecullen-killeshin-parish-carlow

Those who wish to leave a personal message of condolence may do so in the “Condolences” section below.

A celebration of Michael’s life will take place at a later date.

Doctor Amged El Hawrani

Shillelagh Grove, Tullow, Carlow

Doctor Amged El Hawrani, Yoxall, England. Beloved husband of Pamela Foley, Shillelagh Grove, Tullow and much-loved father of Ashraf. He will be greatly missed by his mother and brothers (UK), his mother-in-law Nancy Foley, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and his many colleagues, patients and friends at University Hospital of Derby and Burton.

Amged was the first frontline worker to die in the UK as a result of fighting the global coronavirus pandemic. His funeral took place in Bristol on 31st March 2020.

Messages of condolence can be added to the link below.