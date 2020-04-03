Carlow deaths and funeral details, April 3

Michael Slye

Coolnasneachta, Myshall, Carlow / Bunclody, Wexford

Beloved husband of Margaret and loving father of Mairead, Lilly, Claire, Agnes, Micheal, Timmy, and Matthew. Predeceased by his brothers Jack, Luke and Tom and sisters Margaret and Eileen R.I.P. Sadly missed by his son-in-law John, daughters-in-law Laura and Elizabeth and partners, his adored grandchildren Padraig, Katie, Conor, Lauryn, Scott, Caoilfhionn, Shannon, Caragh, Amelia, Matthew, Siun, Micheal, Saorlaith, Evan, MaryAnne and Eve, brother-in-law Oliver and sister-in-law Margaret, nephews, nieces, cousins, friends and neighbours.

May He Rest In Peace.

In line with Government/HSE guidelines a private family funeral will take place on Saturday, 4th April. A Memorial Mass for Michael R.I.P will take place at a later date.

Luke (Lukie) LACEY

Heather Hill Avenue, Graiguecullen, Carlow

Luke (Lukie) Lacey of Heather Hill Avenue and formerly Maher Road, Graiguecullen, Carlow, passed away peacefully, on April 2nd, 2020, in the tender care of the Sacred Heart Hospital, Carlow.

Beloved husband of the late Mary (Hennessy) and much loved father of Walter, Martin, Brenda, Luke, Margaret, Carole and Julie.

He will be sadly missed by his loving sons, daughters, brother Michael (USA), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, his 22 grandchildren, great-granddaughter, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and his many friends.

May Luke’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Luke’s’s family understand and appreciate that people would like to offer their condolences. However, due to the current situation, all funeral arrangements will be private.

Luke's Funeral Mass can be viewed on St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen’s online streaming service on Saturday, at 10am, by using the following link

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/cameras/graiguecullen-killeshin-parish-carlow

A celebration of Luke’s life will take place at a later date.

Geraldine Byrne (née Egan)

Park House Stud., Tullow, Carlow

Geraldine died peacefully following a long illness. Sadly missed by her loving husband, Paddy, sons Harry and Paddy, daughter-in-law Lynne, Sarah, grandchildren, Leah and Hayley, brothers, sisters, extended family, and friends.

May Geraldine Rest In Peace

Geraldines was laid to rest on Tuesday, 31st March, in Grange.

Patrick ( Pat) Brennan

Kilkenny Road, Royal Oak, Bagenalstown, Carlow

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pat) Brennan, Kilkenny Road, Royal Oak, Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow. In St. Luke's Hospital Kilkenny. Sadly missed by his loving partner Lynda, son Sean, brother Billy, sister Caroline, sister-in-law Nora, brother-in-law Craig aunt Dolores, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Pat Rest in Peace

In accordance with current HSE and Government guidelines, And in the interest of Public Health This is a Private Funeral. A memorial Mass to celebrate Pat's life will take place at a later date.