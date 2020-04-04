Carlow deaths and funeral details, April 4

Margaret O'BREIN (née Boland)

2 Woodgrove, Tullow Road, Carlow Town, Carlow / Cork / Ballyfermot, Dublin

Margaret O'Brien (née Boland) of 2 Woodgrove, Tullow Road, Carlow and formerly of Cork and Ballyfermot, Dublin, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, on April 2nd, 2020, at her home.

Beloved wife of the late Michael and much loved mother of Anne, Mary, Bridie, Margaret, Teresa, Liz, Billy, Michael, Johnny, Vincent and the late William and Joseph.

She will be sadly missed by his loving sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Margaret’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Margaret’s family understand and appreciate that people would like to offer their condolences. However, due to the current situation, all funeral arrangements will be private.

Margaret's Funeral Mass can be viewed on The Holy Family Church, Askea, online streaming service on Saturday, at 11am, by using the following link

http://www.askeaparish.ie/our-parish/web-cam/

A celebration of Margaret’s life will take place at a later date.

Pauline McCarthy (née Dunne)

Bilboa, Carlow

Pauline McCarthy (nee Dunne), late of Bilboa, Carlow. Pauline died following a long illness, bravely borne. Adored wife of Declan and mother of Rachel and Pierce. Sadly missed by her son-in-law Keith, daughter-in-law Edel, grandchildren Erika, Reuben, Dara, Elliot, Bayley and Alanna. Deeply regretted by her brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, kind neighbours and many friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Following HSE directives, the family home, funeral and cremation are private.

The family wish to express their gratitude to Dr. Sandra Kehoe and to the Carlow Kilkenny Homecare team for their care and kindness to Pauline and her family throughout her illness.

Donations in lieu of flowers and Mass cards can be made to Poor Clare Monastery, Graiguecullen, Carlow.

Charlotte Dalton (née Sparrow)

Temple na Bo, St. Mullins, Carlow

Formerly Ballyphilip, Ballingarry, Thurles, Co. Tipperary. Predeceased by her husband Mick. Sadly missed by her sons Jim, Gerry and T.J, daughters Josephine, Maureen and Honor, her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers and sisters, nephews and nieces, relatives and friends.

In keeping with current directives a memorial mass will take place at a later date. The family thank you for your co-operation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.