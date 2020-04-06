Carlow deaths and funeral details, April 6

Peter WILSON

Burrin St, Carlow Town, Carlow

Peter Wilson of Apt 6, 16 Burrin Street, Carlow passed away peacefully, on April 4th, 2020, at The Sacred Heart Hospital, Carlow.

Much loved father of Lynn, cherished brother of Valerie and beloved uncle of Lorraine.

He will be sadly missed by his loving daughter, sister, grandchildren Scott, Connor and Caitlin, Connor’s partner Rachel, great-grandchildren, Holly and Abbie, son-in-law David, niece, relatives, friends, especially his good friends Eamonn Nolan and Tom Byrne.

May Peter’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Peter’s family understand and appreciate that people would like to offer their condolences. However, due to the current situation, all funeral arrangements will be private.

Peter's Funeral Mass can be viewed on The Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow’s online streaming service on Monday, at 10am, by using the following link

http://www.carlowcathedral.ie/webcam/

A celebration of Peter’s life will take place at a later date.

Olive Fahy (née Corcoran)

Abbey View, Trim, Meath / Tullow, Carlow

Fahy, Olive (nee Corcoran) Abbey View, Trim, Co. Meath and formerly Ballyhackett, Tullow, Co. Carlow, 4th April 2020, at Care Choice, Nursing Home, Trim. Beloved wife of Thomas and loving mother of Karen and Collette. Devoted Granny of Ciarán, Lorcan and Lúí. Deeply regretted by her loving husband, daughters, sisters Maura, Margaret and Bridie, brothers Laurence and Thomas, son-in-law John, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

May Olive Rest in Peace

In view of Government and HSE guidelines on public gatherings, Olive's funeral will be private. A memorial Mass to celebrate Olive's life will be held at a later date.

Eddie EGAN

Aughaterry, Ballickmoyler, Carlow / Ballickmoyler, Laois

Eddie Egan of Aughaterry, Ballickmoyler, Co Carlow passed away unexpectedly on April 3rd, 2020, surrounded by his loving family, at his home.

Much loved brother of John, Tess & the late Anna & Lily, beloved partner of Eileen, sister in law Mary, nieces Mairead, the late Olive, Michelle, Sarah & nephew Francis.

He will be sadly missed by his loving brother, sister, partner, sister in law, brother in law, uncle, extended nieces & nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives, friends & good neighbours.

May Eddie’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Eddie’s family understand and appreciate that people would like to offer their condolences. However, due to the current situation, all funeral arrangements will be private.

A celebration of Eddie’s life will take place at a later date.

Patrick ( Paddy) Earl

Seskin Road, Leighlinbridge, Carlow

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Earl, Seskin Road, Leighlinbridge, Co. Carlow. In the wonderful care of the staff in the Sacred Heart Hospital Carlow. Sadly missed by his loving sisters Betty and Esther, sister-in-law, brother- in- law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Paddy Rest in Peace

In accordance with current HSE and Government guidelines, and in the interest of Public Health a Private Funeral Mass will take place on Monday at 11.oc, which can be seen on www.leighlinparish.ie online streaming service here. A Memorial Mass to celebrate Paddy's life will take place at a later date.

Donald SULLIVAN

Dublin / Carlow

Donald Sullivan, originally from Dublin and more recently living in Carlow, peacefully, on 5 April 2020, in Signacare, Killerig, Co. Carlow. Our heartfelt thanks for the care provided by the staff at Signacare. Donald will be sadly missed by his sisters, sons, daughter, step-daughter, grandchildren and wider family.

A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings.