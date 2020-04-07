Carlow deaths and funeral details, April 7

Antoinette MOORE

8 Tinteán Rísigh, Old Dublin Road, Carlow Town, Carlow

Antoinette Moore of 8 Tinteán Rísigh, Old Dublin Road and formerly of 24 Oakley Park, Graiguecullen, Carlow, passed away, peacefully, at The District Hospital, Carlow, on April 6th, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved mother of Jeffrey, Jessica and Nicola, adored grandmother of Thomas, Tyler, Sean Willian, Tom and Adam, much loved daughter of Mary and the late Dano and cherished sister of Gerard, David, Margaret, Bernedette, Colm, Josephine, Mary and the late Teresa.

She will be sadly missed by her loving son, daughters, mother, grandchildren, son-in-law Sean, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Antoinette’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Antoinette’s family understand and appreciate that people would like to offer their condolences. However, due to the current situation, all funeral arrangements will be private.

Antoinette's Funeral Mass can be viewed from St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen online streaming service on Wednesday, April 8th 2020, at 10am by using this link.

A celebration of Antoinette’s life will take place at a later date.