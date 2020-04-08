Carlow deaths and funeral details, April 8

Mary O'Neill (née Ward)

Slyguff, Bagenalstown, Carlow

Mary O'Neill (nee Ward), Slyguff, Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow, passed away peacefully at St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny on 6th April 2020. Beloved wife of the late Paddy and much loved mother of June, Deirdre, P.J., Declan & Michael. Deeply regretted by her daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren Paddy, Ellie & Casey, neighbours, relatives & friends.

May Mary Rest In Peace

Funeral will leave her home on Wednesday at 11am (via Slyguff) for private burial.

Due to current guidelines, Mary's funeral will be private.

A celebration of Mary's life will take place at a later date.

Dan Lawlor

Ballykilduff, Tullow, Carlow

Dan Lawlor, Ballykilduff, Tullow, Co. Carlow, 6th April 2020 unexpectedly but peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved father of Cathy, Tom, Matt and the late Daniel. He will be sadly missed by his partner Anne, son in law Paul, daughters in law Liz and Caroline, grandchildren, Laura, Jamie, Amy, Ella, Mary, Hannah & Kate, nieces, nephews and extended family, friends and neighbours.

May Dan rest in peace.

Dan’s family understand and appreciate that people would like to offer their condolences. However, due to the current situation, all funeral arrangements will be private.

A celebration of Dan's life will take place at a later date.

Those who would like to join in Dan’s private service can view it on the following link, details of which will be announced later www.rathvillykilteganparish.ie/our-parish/webcam/

Joan BRENNAN

41 Oakley Park, Tullow Road, Carlow Town, Carlow

Beloved wife of Pat and loving mother of Karen, Edel, Patrick, Roland, Dwayne and Fiona. Adored and beloved Nanny to her grandchildren. Sadly missed by her sons and daughters in law and will be greatly missed by her loving brothers Matty and Oliver and extended family and friends.

May Joan Rest in Peace.

In accordance with Government guidelines regarding public gatherings Joan's Funeral Mass will be held for her Family on Wednesday, 8th April 2020, at 11 a.m. in the Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow followed by interment in St. Mary's Cemetery, Carlow.

The family thank you for your support and understanding at this time. All enquiries to Patrick McGuill Bennekerry Carlow 087/2559025.