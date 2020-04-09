Carlow deaths and funeral details, April 9

Margaret McHUGH (née Spillane)

Carlow Town, Carlow

Margaret McHugh died April 8th 2020 (peacefully) at home surrounded by her loving family after a long illness bravely fought. Beloved wife of the late Barry and adored mother of Dara, Aisling, John, Lana, Ailbhe and Justin. Sadly missed by her heartbroken sons, daughters, sister Nuala, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, her 12 cherished grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

In accordance with Government directives and in the interest of public health the funeral and house are private. The family would like to thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this most difficult time. A celebration of Margaret’s life will take place at a later stage.

“May her Gentle soul rest in Peace.”

Lauren Aust

Ballymany Court, Cutlery Road, Newbridge, Kildare / Raheendoran, Carlow

Formerly Raheendoran, Co. Carlow.

Sadly missed by her loving mam and dad, Martin and Helen, sister June, brother-in-law Paul, niece Grace, boyfriend John Paul, aunty Dore, cousins, extended family and friends.

May Lauren Rest In Peace

Given the exceptional climate and to protect everyone who knew Lauren, a private funeral with immediate family only will take place. The family thank you for your cooperation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.

Robert (Bob) Mc Grath

Rathellen, Leighlinbridge, Carlow

The death has occurred of Robert (Bob) Mcgrath, Rathellen, Leighlinbridge, Co. Carlow. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Aine, daughter Deirdre, sons Keith and Robert, brothers Christy and Pat, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Bob Rest in Peace.

In accordance with current HSE and Government guidelines, and in the interest of Public Health. A Private Family Funeral will take place in keeping with current restrictions. A memorial Mass to celebrate Bob's life will take place at a later date.

Noreen BYRNE

22 Staplestown Road, Carlow Town, Carlow

Noreen Byrne of 22 Staplestown Road, Carlow passed away peacefully on April 8th, 2020, at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

Much loved sister of Tom, and the late Jack, Margaret, Frank, Lily, Jimmy, Michael, Bridie and Maunie and adored daughter of the late Michael and Brigid.

She will be sadly missed by her loving brother, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Noreens’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Noreen’s family understand and appreciate that people would like to offer their condolences. However, due to the current situation, all funeral arrangements will be private.

Noreen's Funeral Mass can be viewed on The Holy Family Church, Askea, online streaming service on Easter Sunday, at 10.30am, by using the following link

http://www.askeaparish.ie/our-parish/web-cam/

A celebration of Noreen’s life will take place at a later date.