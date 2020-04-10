Carlow deaths and funeral details, April 10

Elizabeth Smyth (née Byrne)

Kilcooney, Geashill, Offaly / Crettyard, Carlow

Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Sadly missed by her loving husband William, daughters Thelma, Avril and Audrey, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, sons-in-law, extended family and friends.

AT REST

Due to the Covid 19 Directive a private family funeral will take place.The family thank you for your understanding and support during this difficult time.

A Memorial Service for Elizabeth to take place later.

Colette BOLTON (née Kelly)

Lower Rossmore, Carlow

Colette Bolton (née Kelly) of Lower Rossmore, Springhill, Carlow, passed away peacefully, on April 9th, 2020, at Whitfield Hospital, Waterford.

Beloved and cherished wife of Liam and much loved sister of Martin and Margaret.

She will be sadly missed by her loving husband, brother, sister, brother-in-law Simon, sister-in-law Josie, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and all her good, kind neighbours.

May Colette’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Colette’s family understand and appreciate that people would like to offer their condolences. However, due to the current situation, all funeral arrangements will be private.

Colettes's Funeral Mass can be viewed on St. Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen’s online streaming service on Easter Sunday, at 11.30am, by using the following link

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/graiguecullen-killeshin-parish-carlow

A celebration of Colette’s life will take place at a later date.