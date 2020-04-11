Carlow deaths and funeral details, April 11

James (Jim) MINCHIN

Seskin Cross, Leighlinbridge, Carlow

James (Jim) Minchin of Seskin Cross, Leighlinbridge, Carlow, passed away peacefully on April 10th, 2020, at Beechwood Nursing Home, Leighlinbridge, Carlow.

Beloved husband of Kathleen, much loved father of Mary, Ann, William and Pat and cherished brother of Joan and the late John.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, grandchildren Patrick, James, Katelyn, Eoghan, Rachel, Isabel, Isla and Áine, sons-in-law Michael and Michael, daughters-in-law Grainne and Sally, sister, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Jim’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Jim’s family understand and appreciate that people would like to offer their condolences. However, due to the current situation, all funeral arrangements will be private.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, direct to National Rehabilitation Hospital, Dunlaoighre, Dublin.

A celebration of Jim’s life will take place at a later date.

John Clement LAWLER

Sandyford, Dublin / Carlow

LAWLER (Sandyford and formerly of Co. Carlow) – April 10th 2020 peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at St. Columcille’s Hospital, Loughlinstown. John Clement; He will be sadly missed by his sisters Vivienne and Mary, brothers Brian and Stephen, sons Sean, Jamie and Paul, brothers-in-law Kieron and Dave, sister-in-law Claire, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

A private funeral will take place due to government guidelines. Condolences may be forwarded through www.patrickodonovandsonfunerals.ie