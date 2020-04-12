Carlow deaths and funeral details, April 12

Josephine SHAW

78 Maher Road, Graiguecullen, Carlow

Josephine Shaw of 78 Maher Road, Graiguecullen, Carlow, passed away peacefully on April 11th, 2020, at Whitfield Hospital, Waterford.

Beloved daughter of the late Kathleen and Denis, much loved and adored sister of Elizabeth and cherished sister-in-law of Michael.

She will be sadly missed by her loving sister, brother-in-law, nephews John, Mark and their wives Ruth and Lyndsey, nieces Claire and Maria, Claire’s husband Tim, grand nephews Kyle and Michael, grand nieces Isabelle, Leah, Eve and Chloe, relatives and her many good friends.

May Josephine’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Josephine’s family understand and appreciate that people would like to offer their condolences. However, due to the current situation, all funeral arrangements will be private.

Josephine's Funeral Mass can be viewed on St Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen’s online streaming service on Monday, at 10am by using the following link

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/cameras/graiguecullen-killeshin-parish-carlow

A celebration of Josephine’s life will take place at a later date.

William (Billy, Carlow) FITZHARRIS

Dun Laoghaire, Dublin / Carlow

FITZHARRIS (Sallynoggin, Dun Laoghaire, Co. Dublin and formerly of Carlow) – April 9th 2020 suddenly but peacefully at home. William (Billy/Carlow); dearly beloved brother of Pat, Joe, Tom, Jack, Gerard, Kathleen, Martina and Mary Ann. He be very sadly missed by his loving brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and good friends.

May he rest in peace.

A private funeral will take place due to government guidelines. Condolences may be forwarded through www.patrickodonovandsonfunerals.ie.

Lizzie MOORE (née Fitzpatrick)

13 The Cloisters, Tullow Road and formerly of St. Patrick's Avenue, Carlow Town, Carlow

Lizzie Moore died April 12th 2020 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Beloved wife of the late John Joe and much loved mother of Marie, John, Patricia and Geraldine. Recently predeceased by her son-in-law John Moore. Sadly missed by her loving daughters, son, son-in-law Francis, daughter-in-law Claire, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

In accordance with Government directives and in the interest of public health a private funeral will take place. The family would like to thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this most difficult time.

Sandra DUNNE (née Edilo)

1 Millennium Court, Tullow Rd., Carlow Town, Carlow

Sandra Dunne (née Edilo) of 1 Millennium Court, Tullow Road, Carlow, passed away peacefully on April 12th, 2020, at her home.

Beloved wife of Liam and cherished sister of Sosie, Edwin and Francis.

She will be sadly missed by her loving husband, brothers, sister, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Sandra’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Sandra’s family understand and appreciate that people would like to offer their condolences. However, due to the current situation, all funeral arrangements will be private.

Sandra's Funeral Mass can be viewed from The Holy Family Church, Carlow, online streaming service on Tuesday, 14th April, 2020, at 11am by using the following link

http://www.askeaparish.ie/our-parish/web-cam/

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society

A celebration of Sandra’s life will take place at a later date.