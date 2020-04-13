Carlow deaths and funeral details, April 13

Fiona Whelan

Rathnagrew, Hacketstown, Carlow

In loving memory of Fiona Whelan, Rathnagrew, Hacketstown, Co. Carlow – 11th April 2020 following a tragic accident. Deeply regretted by her loving partner Michael (Byrne), parents Mary and Jimmy, brother Declan, sister Siobhán, nephew Jack, uncles, aunts, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May Fiona rest in peace

Funeral Arrangements Later

Phonsus McDonald

Fenniscourt, Bagenalstown, Carlow

( And late of Beechwood Nursing Home.) Predeceased by his wife Lena and daughter Anna. Sadly missed by his daughters Carmel (Kelly), Maria and Pauline (Shannon), sons Jim, John and Michael, sister Marie, grandchildren, sons-in-law Larry, Eamonn and Tony, daughters-in-law Siobhan, Una and Joan, brothers-in-law, sisters-in law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

May Phonsus rest in peace

In accordance with current H.S.E. and Government guidelines and in the interest of Public Health. A private family funeral will take place in keeping with the current restrictions. A Memorial Mass to celebrate Phonsie's life will take place at a later date.

Pat Garry

Castledermot Rd., Tullow, Carlow

Pat Garry, Castledermot Rd., Tullow, Co. Carlow – 12th April 2020 peacefully at his residence surrounded by his loving family; sadly missed by his loving wife Rose, sons Stephen and Jamie, daughter Jean and her partner Rich, daughter-in-law Sinead, Jamie's partner Joanne, brothers Thomas and Chris, sisters Margaret, Jacquie and Claire, grandchildren Lia, Ellie, Alannah, Kayleigh, Cali and Alfie, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Pat Rest in Peace

Due to current guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private Funeral will take place. Pat’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on the webcam on Tuesday at 11 o’c. by logging on to www.tullowparish.ie and follow the link.