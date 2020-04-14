Carlow deaths and funeral details, April 14

Fiona Whelan

Rathnagrew, Hacketstown, Carlow / Baltinglass, Wicklow

In loving memory of Fiona Whelan, Rathnagrew, Hacketstown, Co. Carlow and The Perch, Baltinglass – 11th April 2020 following a tragic accident. Deeply regretted by her loving partner Michael (Byrne), parents Mary and Jimmy, brother Declan, sister Siobhán, nephew Jack, uncles, aunts, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

May Fiona rest in peace

Due to current guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private Funeral will take place in The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Knockananna on Wednesday at 11 o’c.

Fiona’s Funeral Mass can be viewed at 12.30 on the Knockananna GAA Facebook page.

Patrick Michael Dundon

Alameda, California, formerly of, Borris, Carlow

Patrick Michael Dundon, of Alameda, California, formerly of Borris Co. Carlow, died on March 28th 2020 at Senior Living Carlton Pleasant Hill, California, just a few months short of his 100th birthday.

He was predeceased by his wife Terry, his sister Mary O’Leary of Borris, Co. Carlow, his brothers Monsignor Eamon Dundon of Sydney, Australia, Professor Seamus Dundon,Dublin and Derry Dundon, Alameda, California. He is survived by his children, Patrick, Sheila, John and Chris, by his grand children Kate, Rian, Will and Zane; by his great granddaughter, Mazie, by his daughters-in-law Martha and Marianne and son-in-law, Dale; by his nieces and nephews, grand nieces and nephews in the US and in Ireland.

James (Jim) Cosgrove

14 Dublin Road, Tullow, Carlow

Jim died peacefully at Saint Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Beloved husband of the late Eileen and much-loved father of Catherine, Anne, Esther, Bridie and Lucy. Deeply regretted by his brother Miley, grandchildren, great-grandchildren extended family, kind neighbours and friends.

May Jim Rest In Peace

A private family funeral will take place due to government restrictions on public gatherings.

Mary COFFEY

Craanluskey, Ballinabranna, Carlow

Mary passed away peacefully in Beechwood Nursing Home Leighlinbridge. Predeceased by her husband Paddy (1976). Deeply regretted by her sons James, Eugene, Shane and Kevin, daughters Kathy and Yvonne. Sadly missed by her brothers John and Christy, sister in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons and daughters in law, nieces, nephews relatives and friends.

MAY MARY REST IN PEACE

Mary's funeral will take place privately due to Government restrictions at this time.

If you would like to make a Donation in memory of Mary please do so to Bethany House.

Family flowers only, please.