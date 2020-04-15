Carlow deaths and funeral details, April 15

Paddy REILLY

Carlow Town, Carlow / Kilcullen, Kildare

Paddy Reilly of 2481 Conroy Park, Kilcullen. Co. Kildare, passed away peacefully, on April 13th, 2020, at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

Beloved partner of Michelle, much loved father of Aine, Kelly, Katie and Kylie and former husband of Helen.

He will be sadly missed by his loving partner, daughters, former wife, mother Marie, grandchild Theo, sister Ann, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Paddy’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Paddy’s family understand and appreciate that people would like to offer their condolences. However, due to the current situation, all funeral arrangements will be private.

A celebration of Paddy’s life will take place at a later date.

Sharon MURPHY

1 Rossmore View, Graiguecullen, Carlow

Sharon Murphy of 1 Rossmore View, Graiguecullen, Carlow, passed away unexpectedly, on April 11th, 2020.

Beloved daughter of Kathleen and Seamus, much loved mother of Katelyn and cherished sister of James.

She will be sadly missed by her loving parents, daughter, brother, sister-in-law Deirdre, aunts, uncles, nephew Seán, nieces Ava and Ciara, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Sharon’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Sharon’s family understand and appreciate that people would like to offer their condolences. However, due to the current situation, all funeral arrangements will be private.

A celebration of Sharon’s life will take place at a later date.

Patrick (Pa) HAYDEN

41 St Killian's Crescent, Carlow Town, Carlow

Patrick (Pa) Hayden of 41 St. Killian’s Crescent, Staplestown Rd. and formerly of Bridge St., Graiguecullen, Carlow, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on April 14th, 2020, at his home.

Beloved husband of Frances, much loved father of Martin, John and Robin and cherished brother of Breda, Nuala, John and the late Frank, Danno and Elizabeth.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, grandchildren Jessica, Daniel, Seán, Kelly, Chloe, Rebecca and Ben, daughters-in-law Martina, Rita and Mary, brother, sisters, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Pa’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Patrick’s family understand and appreciate that people would like to offer their condolences. However, due to the current situation, all funeral arrangements will be private.

Patrick's Funeral Mass can be viewed from The Holy Family Church, Carlow, online streaming service on Thursday, 16th April, 2020, at 11am by using the following link

http://www.askeaparish.ie/our-parish/web-cam/

A celebration of Patrick’s life will take place at a later date.

Billy Connolly

Clowater, Goresbridge, Kilkenny / Carlow

At St. Luke's Hospital Kilkenny, and late of Borris Lodge Nursing Home. Sadly missed by his loving wife Pauline, son Liam, daughter-in-law Elizabeth, granddaughter Sarah, nephews, nieces, in-laws, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace.

In accordance with current H.S.E. and Goverment guidlines and in the interest of Public Health, a private funeral will take place in keeping with current restrictions. The family would like to thank you for your cooperation at this difficult time. A celebration of Billy's life will take place at a later date. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Parkinson's Society of Ireland.

Eamonn COLLINS

The Elms, Athy Road, Carlow Town, Carlow

Eamonn Collins passed peacefully on April 13th 2020 surrounded by members of his loving family and in the care of the staff at Beechwood Nursing Home, Leighlinbridge. Much loved and missed by his loving wife Nan, daughter Catherine (Kill, Co Kildare), sons Richard (Alaska) and John (Drumcondra), daughter-in-law Sandra, sons-in-law Liam and Patrick, grandchildren Luke, Aoibh, Enda, Harry and Keelin, brothers Seosamh and Padraig and sister Sinead. Predeceased by his brother Peadar and sister Maura. Fondly remembered by his colleagues in Irish Sugar and his friends at Carlow Golf Club.

May he rest in peace.

A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.