Carlow deaths and funeral details, April 16

Inez FEEHAN

Ballickmoyler, Carlow / Ballickmoyler, Laois

Inez Feehan of Ballickmoyler, Carlow, passed away peacefully, on April 15th, 2020, at St. Lukes Hospital, Kilkenny.

Cherished sister of Betty and Frank.

She will be sadly missed by her loving brother, sister, sister-in-law Joyce, nephew, nieces, extended family, relatives, good neighbours and friends.

May Inez’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Inez’s family understand and appreciate that people would like to offer their condolences. However, due to the current situation, all funeral arrangements will be private.

Inez's Funeral Mass can be viewed on St. Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen's online streaming service on Friday, at 10am, by using the following link

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/graiguecullen-killeshin-parish-carlow

A celebration of Inez’s life will take place at a later date.

Bridie Colgan (née McCabe)

Rathdaniel, Rathvilly, Carlow

Bridie Colgan (née) McCabe, Rathdaniel, Rathvilly passed away peacefully on April 15th in the exceptional care of the staff of Signa Care Killerig; predeceased by her husband John, brother Phil (McCabe), Tullow and sister Nan (Heagney), Sligo; Dearly loved and sadly missed by her sons Donnacha, John and Thomas, daughter Miriam, daughter-in-law Ann, son-in-law Lars, her 11 cherished grandchildren Paul, Emma, Clare, Donn, Louise, Anna, Edel, Erik, Eoghan, Olivia and Saoirse, her sister-in-law, niece and nephews.

May Bridie Rest in Peace

Bridie’s family understand and appreciate that people would like to offer their condolences, however, due to the current situation, all Funeral arrangements will be private. Bridie’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link www.rathvillykilteganparish.ie/our-parish/webcam/ on Friday, 17th April at 11am.