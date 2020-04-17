Carlow deaths and funeral details, April 17

Kathleen Hughes

Carlow / Leixlip, Kildare

Formerly of Leixlip, Co. Kildare. Peacefully, in the loving care of the doctors, nurses and staff at St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny; sadly missed by her loving aunt Sarah, cousin Mary, extended family, and all her friends and staff at Kelvin Court, Carlow.

May Kathleen Rest In Peace

In accordance with Government Directives and in the interest of public health, a private funeral will take place. The family would like to thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this difficult time.

Kathleen's family wish to thank all the staff at Kelvin Court for their exceptional care of Kathleen over the years.

Seamus GRIFFITH

Raheny, Dublin / Carlow

GRIFFITH, Seamus (Raheny, Dublin 5 and formerly Rosdillig, Co. Carlow) 16th April 2020 peacefully after a short illness. Loving father of the late Damien, he will be deeply missed by his beloved wife Ann, his children Stephanie, Suzanne, Ray, and Derek, his grandchildren Aisling, Cliona, Evan, Caoimhe, Emily and Oisin, sisters Sheila, Lillie and Mollie, brother Peadar and extended family and friends. Seamus’s family understand and appreciate that people would like to offer their condolence and we sincerely thank the people of Raheny and afar for their warm and kind words.

May he rest in peace

A private funeral will take place for immediate family due to Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot.

Eddie DAGG

2 Monacurragh, Carlow Town, Carlow

Eddie Dagg died April 15th 2020 at Beechwood Nursing Home, Leighlinbridge. Beloved husband of Anne and much loved father of Des, Orla and Darragh. Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughter, son-in-law Greg, daughters-in-law Kathleen and Stacey, grandchildren Dylan, Aoife, Caoimhe, Fiachra, Hannah, Erin and Amber, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace.

In accordance with Government directives and in the interest of public health a private funeral will take place. The family would like to thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this most difficult time.

Eileen Clarke (née O'Neill)

Waterstown, Rathvilly, Carlow

Eileen Clarke (née) O’Neill, Waterstown, Rathvilly, Co. Carlow – 16th April 2020 peacefully at her residence surrounded by her loving family; Sadly missed by her loving husband Tom, sons Matt, Ger and Declan, daughters Mary, Angie and Ursula, sisters Maureen, Peg, Betty, Bridie, Fran and Sheila, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, her 25 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Eileen rest in peace.

Due to current guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private Funeral will take place in St. Patrick’s Cemetery on Friday at 4pm.

House strictly private please.