Carlow deaths and funeral details, April 20

William (Willie) Meaney

The Ridge, Old Leighlin, Carlow

Peacefully, at Beechwood Nursing Home, Leighlinbridge, Co. Carlow.

He will be sadly missed by his loving nieces and nephews, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Willie's gentle soul rest in peace.

Willie's family understand and appreciate that people would like to offer their condolences, however, due to the current situation, all funeral arrangements will be private.

A celebration of Willie's life will take place at a later date.

Mary (Moll) Kavanagh (née Mara)

24 Fr. Cummins Park, Bagenalstown, Carlow

Mary (Moll) Kavanagh passed away peacefully on April 19th, 2020, at her home surrounded by her adoring family. Beloved wife of John and loving mother to John-Paul, Stephen (Stan) and Maria. Sadly missed by her brothers and sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, grandchildren, cousins, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Mary Rest In Peace

In accordance with Government directives and in the interest of public health a private funeral will take place. The family would like to thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this most difficult time.

Brendan Byrne

Craanmore, Kildavin, Carlow / Wexford

Peacefully at St. Vincent's Hospital, Dublin. Beloved son of Mary and the late Patrick, brother of Sean, Tony, Ned, Breda, Lizzie, Mary, Bernadette, Matt, Tommy, DJ, Kathie and the late Pat & Susan. Sadly missed by his mother, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, brothers in law, sisters in law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Brendan Rest in Peace

Funeral Mass and burial will take place on Tuesday. Due to government and HSE restrictions, this will be a private funeral.



