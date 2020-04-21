Carlow deaths and funeral details, April 21

Anne Delaney (née Murphy)

Ballyknock, St. Mullins, Carlow

Anne Delaney (nee Murphy) of Ballyknock, St. Mullins, Co. Carlow, passed away, peacefully, at her home on the 20th April 2020. Beloved daughter of Tom and Clodagh, much loved wife of Kieran and mother of Noeleen and Clodagh, sister of Thomas, Jimmy and Jacinta. She will be sadly missed but lovingly remembered by her family and all who knew her.

May She Rest in Peace

In keeping with Government guidelines, a private funeral will take place and a celebration of Anne's life will be held at a later date.