Carlow deaths and funeral details, April 22
Rest in Peace
Recent deaths in Carlow
Theresa Ryan
Augha, Bagenalstown, Carlow / Sallynoggin, Dublin
Theresa Ryan, Augha, Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow and late of Sallynoggin, Dublin, peacefully, surrounded by the Management and Staff at Beechwood Nursing Home, Leighlinbridge. Deeply regretted by her loving sisters Ester & Marion, brother-in-law John, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends.
May Theresa Rest In Peace
In accordance with Government directives and in the interest of public health a private funeral will take place in Saint Patrick's Church, Newtown.
A celebration of Theresa's life will take place at a later date.
