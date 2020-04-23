Carlow deaths and funeral details, April 23

Kathleen Murphy

New Oak Estate, Carlow Town, Carlow

The death has occurred of Kathleen Murphy of New Oak Estate, Carlow. In the wonderful care of Eileen and her staff at Beechwood Nursing Home. Deeply regretted by all her extended family and friends in Beechwood Nursing Home.

May Kathleen's Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

In accordance with current HSE and Government guidelines, and in the interest of Public Health, a Private Family Funeral will take place. A Memorial Mass to celebrate Kathleen's Life will take place at a later date.