Carlow deaths and funeral details, April 23
Rest in Peace
Recent deaths in Carlow
Kathleen Murphy
New Oak Estate, Carlow Town, Carlow
The death has occurred of Kathleen Murphy of New Oak Estate, Carlow. In the wonderful care of Eileen and her staff at Beechwood Nursing Home. Deeply regretted by all her extended family and friends in Beechwood Nursing Home.
May Kathleen's Gentle Soul Rest in Peace
In accordance with current HSE and Government guidelines, and in the interest of Public Health, a Private Family Funeral will take place. A Memorial Mass to celebrate Kathleen's Life will take place at a later date.
