Carlow deaths and funeral details, April 24
Rest in Peace
Carlow deaths and funeral details
Bridget (Biddy) Murphy
Ballybeg Little, St. Mullins, Carlow
Bridget (Biddy) Murphy, Ballybeg Little, Graiguenamanagh, Co. Kilkenny and late of Borris Lodge. Predeceased by her sisters Nan and Mary, brothers Sim, Bill and Tom. Sadly missed by her loving nephews, Loughlin, Paddy, John, Charlie and Terry and her niece Kathleen, her sister-in-law Hannie, neighbours and friends.
A Private Family Funeral will take place in conjunction with government regulations. A Memorial Mass to celebrate Biddy's life will take place at a later date.
