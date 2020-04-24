Carlow deaths and funeral details, April 24

Bridget (Biddy) Murphy

Ballybeg Little, St. Mullins, Carlow

Bridget (Biddy) Murphy, Ballybeg Little, Graiguenamanagh, Co. Kilkenny and late of Borris Lodge. Predeceased by her sisters Nan and Mary, brothers Sim, Bill and Tom. Sadly missed by her loving nephews, Loughlin, Paddy, John, Charlie and Terry and her niece Kathleen, her sister-in-law Hannie, neighbours and friends.

A Private Family Funeral will take place in conjunction with government regulations. A Memorial Mass to celebrate Biddy's life will take place at a later date.