Carlow deaths and funeral details, April 25

Louis Kearney

Heath, Corries, Bagenalstown, Carlow

Louis Kearney, Heath, Corries, Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow & Keenans Borris. Peacefully, at St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny, 22nd April 2020. Louis, beloved & loving husband of Teresa, proud & loving father to Brian, Orla, Enda & Geraldine. Deeply regretted by his daughters-in-law, sons-in-law Caragh, Richard, Joanna & Volker, adored grandchildren Daniel, Holly, Hugh, Lucy, Grace, Tommy & Theo, brother Sean, sisters Lily & Patricia, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, wonderful neighbours and a wide circle of friends in Ireland and around the world.

May Louis Rest In Peace

Requiem Mass on Sunday at 11am at Saint Lazarian's Church, Ballinkillen followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. In accordance with government directives and in the interest of public health, a private funeral will take place.

Patrick (Pat) HAYDEN

2 Castle Street, Carlow Town, Carlow

Pat Hayden died April 22nd in France following a road traffic accident. Cherished only son of Marie and the late Patrick Hayden. Sadly missed by his son Matthew, daughter Chloe, mother, extended family, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Owing to the current restrictions a private family funeral will take place once Patrick has been repatriated home.

Patrick (Pakie) Fitzgerald

The Ridge, Old Leighlin, Carlow

The death has occurred of Patrick (Pakie) Fitzgerald, The Ridge, Old. Leighlin, Co. Carlow. Deeply regretted by his loving sister Bridie ( Luton U.K.), sister- in - law May, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Pakie Rest in Peace

In accordance with current HSE and government guidelines, a Private Family Funeral will take place, in keeping with current restrictions. A memorial Mass to celebrate Pakie's life will take place at a later date.

Frank BYRNE

26 Hanover Court, Carlow Town, Carlow / Ballickmoyler, Laois

Frank Byrne of 26 Hanover Court, Carlow and formerly of Ballickmoyler, Carlow and Stradbally, Co. Laois, passed away peacefully on April 24th, 2020, at The Sacred Heart Hospital, Carlow.

Much loved father of Elizabeth, Michael, Francis, Phillip, Paul, Ger, Noeleen and the late James, cherished brother of Noeleen, Peter, Michael and the late Annie, Noel and Danny and much loved former husband of Geraldine.

He will be sadly missed by his loving sons, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brothers, sister, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, friends, especially his good friend Mary.

May Frank’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Frank’s family understand and appreciate that people would like to offer their condolences. However, due to the current situation, all funeral arrangements will be private.

A celebration of Frank’s life will take place at a later date