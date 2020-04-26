Carlow deaths and funeral details, April 26

May BYRNE (née Hayden)

St. Gerard's, Ballybar Upper, Carlow

May Byrne died April 25th 2020 (peacefully) at home, surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late Paddy and much loved mother of Eamonn, Maureen and Shay. Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughter, brothers Fr. Eamonn SPS and Pat, daughters-in-law Anne and Rita, grandchildren Sinead, Aideen, Paddy, Conor, Aoife, Roisín and Shea, great-grandchildren Evie and Louie, nephews, niece, relatives, neighbours and friends. Predeceased by her brother Seamus.

In accordance with government directives and in the interest of public health a private family funeral will take place. May will depart from her home at 10.30am on Monday morning on her final journey to her local parish church where her funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11am, this Mass will be live streamed.

People are welcome to line the route to the church as the courtége passes whilst adhering to social distancing and keeping to government directives.

May her gentle Soul Rest in Peace



