Carlow deaths and funeral details, April 27

Martin Lennon

Ballyroughan, Borris, Carlow

In the loving care of the Nursing Staff at Beechwood Nursing Home. Predeceased by his sister Eileen. Sadly missed by his brother Patsy, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

In accordance with current H.S.E. and Goverment guidelines and in the interest of Public Health, a private funeral Mass will take place, in keeping with current restrictions. A memorial Mass will take place for Martin at a later stage.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.borrisparish.ie webcam at 11am on Monday.

Joan Hickey (née Curry)

Scorthreen, Borris, Carlow

Died as she lived, on her own terms. She peacefully passed in the tender and loving care of her family, friends and care team (an amazing group of people and who we will forever remember). Joan will be sadly missed by her dear Husband - James, Daughters Gemma and JoAnne, sisters - Mary and Anna, Brother - Pat, Imelda, nieces, nephews, extended family and cherished friends.

Funeral and house arrangements are private in accordance with current H.S.E. and Goverment guidelines and in the interest of Public Health.

No flowers please, however please consider donating to the brilliant causes below that have greatly helped us throughout Joan's journey these last 8 years.

http://eistcarlowcancersupport.ie/how-to-help/

https://www.carlowkilkennyhomecareteam.ie/donations/

https://www.arccancersupport.ie/get-involved/donate/

https://www.cancer.ie/ways-to-help/fundraise/daffodil-day/donate