Carlow deaths and funeral details, April 28
Rest in Peace
Carlow deaths
Frances Nolan (née Halligan)
Bendenstown, Rathoe, Carlow
Frances Nolan nee Halligan, Bendenstown, Rathoe, Co. Carlow 28th April 2020, peacefully at St. Luke's Hospital, Kilkenny. Frances, beloved wife of Joe and much loved mother to Paul & Caroline. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter-in-law Thelma, grandchildren Shane & Niamh, brothers Ted, Billy, Ger, Keith & Oliver, sisters Terry & Jacqueline, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours & friends.
May Frances Rest In Peace
In accordance with Government directives and in the interest of public health a private funeral will take place. in Saint Patrick's Church, Rathoe at 12 noon on Thursday.
