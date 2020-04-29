Carlow deaths and funeral details, April 29

Margaret (Ita) Crotty (née Brennan)

Kilmacud, Dublin / Graiguecullen, Carlow / Wicklow

Peacefully in the wonderful care of Cedar House Nursing Home. Predeceased by her loving husband Andrew. Sadly missed by her children Matt, Anne, Andrew, Phil, Eda, Vivian and Fiona, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, 19 grandchildren, 11 great -grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. A long life, lived to the full.

Ní bheidh a leithéid ann arís.

In keeping with Government advice regarding public gatherings a private Funeral will take place. A memorial and celebration of Ita’s life will be held at a later date.