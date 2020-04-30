Carlow deaths and funeral details, April 30

Rest in Peace

Darren Hassett

Recent deaths in Carlow

Billy (William) Murphy
Ballinkillen, Bagenalstown, Carlow

Billy (William) Murphy, Ballinkillen, Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow, 30th April 2020, peacefully at his home. Predeceased by his brothers & sister Aurthur, Maura, Tom & John, grandchildren Eoghan & Ruairí. Billy, beloved husband of Patsy and much loved father to Kathleen, Liam, Kenneth, Kevin, Brian & Irene. Deeply regretted by his son-in-law Donal, daughters-in-law Sharon, Jean, Triona & Orla, adored grandchildren, brother Jim, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends.

May Billy Rest In Peace

In accordance with Government directives and in the interest of public health a private funeral will take place in Saint Lazarian's Church, Ballinkillen at 11am on Saturday.