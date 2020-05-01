Carlow deaths and funeral details, May 1
Carlow deaths and funeral details
Babs (Jane) Orbinski (née Mullins)
4 Bellwood Drive, Tullow, Carlow
Babs died peacefully in the loving and tender care of SignCare, Killerig. Beloved wife of the late Tom, much loved mother of James, Padraig, Tadhg, Aidan and the late Tomás. Will be sadly missed by her loving family, sisters Maureen and Phylis, brothers Joe and John, daughters-in-law Maureen, Carolyn, Sage and Celine, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, kind neighbours and friends.
May Babs Rest In Peace
Funeral Arrangements Later
