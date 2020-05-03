Carlow deaths and funeral details. May 3

Joe MAHON

Gurteen, Ballickmoyler, Laois / Ballickmoyler, Carlow

Joe Mahon of Gurteen, Ballickmoyler, Co. Laois, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on May 2nd, 2020, at his home.

Beloved husband of Sarah, much loved father of Arnold, Eamonn, Joseph and John, adored grandfather of Cillian, Luke, Julia, Eamonn, Katie, Jack and Tomás and cherished brother of Seamus, Arnold, Vincent, Eileen, Maura, Kathleen, Vera and the late Eugene.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, grandchildren, daughters-in-law Jenny, Mary, Maria and Sarah, brothers, sisters, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, uncle Paddy, nephews, nieces, relatives, good neighbours and friends.

May Joe’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace

Joe’s family understand and appreciate that people would like to offer their condolences. However, due to the current situation, all funeral arrangements will be private.

A celebration of joe’s life will take place at a later date.

Ronald BYRNE

Upper Staplestown Road, Carlow Town, Carlow

Funeral Arrangements Later

Loretta Butler (née Howard)

Knocknatubbrid, Ardattin, Carlow

Loretta Butler (née) Howard, Knocknatubbrid, Ardattin, Co. Carlow – 1st May 2020 peacefully at her residence surrounded by her loving family; Beloved daughter of the late Pat and Anne; Sadly missed by her loving husband Sean, sons Callum and baby Corey, daughter Nadine, brothers Patrick, William and Trevor, sisters Anne, Brigid and Paula, father-in-law Michael, mother-in-law Jane, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours, relatives and many friends.

May Loretta Rest in Peace

Due to current guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private Funeral will take place. Loretta’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on the webcam on Monday at 11am, by logging on to www.tullowparish.ie and follow the link. A memorial Mass for Loretta will take place at a later date.

Richard Bermingham

Ballinaboley, Leighlinbridge, Carlow

Deeply regretted by his loving brother Henry, sisters Marian and Caroline, nieces and nephews relatives and friends.

May Richard Rest in Peace

In accordance with current HSE and Government guidelines and in the interest of Public Health, a Private Funeral Mass will take place on Monday 4th April at 11am, which can be seen on www.leighlinparish.ie online streaming service. A Memorial Mass to celebrate Richard's life will take place at a later date.



