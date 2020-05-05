Carlow deaths and funeral details, May 5

Maureen WALSH (née Carroll)

Killamaster and formerly of Court Place, Carlow

Maureen Walsh died May 3rd 2020 (unexpectedly) at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Beloved wife of Anthony and much loved mother of Tony, Kathy and Fiona, and adoring grandmother of Ava, Ella, Ewan and Tara. Sadly missed by her loving husband, son, daughters, sons-in-law Nigel and Joe, daughter-in-law Betty, sister Kathleen, grandchildren, extended family, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Funeral Arrangements Later

Rita BYRNE (née Morris)

2 Leinster Crescent, Old Dublin Road, Carlow Town, Carlow

Rita Byrne died May 4th 2020 at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny in her 94th year. Beloved wife of the late Ned and dear mother of Anne, Liam, Gerard, Majella and the late Olive and Baby Joseph. Sadly missed by family, sons-in-law Terry and Richard, daughters-in-law Christine and Sinead, grandchildren Graham, Simon, Ross, Christopher, Jessica, Gillian and Stephanie, 6 great-grandchildren, extended family, relatives and friends.

R.I.P.

In accordance with Government directives and in the interest of public health a private funeral will take place. The family would like to thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this most difficult time.