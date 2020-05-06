Carlow deaths and funeral details, May 6

Catherine Gordon (née Byrne)

Santry, Dublin / Carlow

Gordon (née Byrne), Catherine - May 4, 2020, Santry, Dublin and formerly Ballyloughlan, Co. Carlow. Died peacefully in the care of the Mater Hospital. Predeceased by her husband Charles. Very sadly missed by her daughter Dara, sons Fergal and Donagh, granddaughters Jennifer, Lisa, Alexandra and Olivia, great-granddaughters Ava and Lauren, son-in-law Kevin, daughters-in-law Mary and Betty, relatives and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

A private funeral will take place for immediate family. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot do so. The family intends to hold a memorial to celebrate Catherine's life at a later stage. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if wished, to The Alzheimer Society of Ireland.

Seamus MALONE

42 Idrone Park, Carlow Town, Carlow / Kilmainham, Dublin

Seamus Malone of 42 Idrone Park, Tullow Road, Carlow and formerly of Cameron Square, Kilmainham, Dublin, passed away suddenly, on May 3rd, 2020, at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

Beloved husband of the late Lynn, beloved father of Matthew and Jennifer and cherished brother of Marian and Ann.

He will be sadly missed by his loving son, daughter, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncle, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May Seamus Rest in Peace

Funeral arrangements to follow shortly

Elizabeth (Pauline) O'DWYER (née Walsh)

Moanduff, Old Leighlin, Carlow

Elizabeth (Pauline) O’Dwyer, (née Walsh)of Moanduff, Old

Leighlin, Co. Carlow, passed away peacefully, on

May 5th, 2020, at Beechwood Nursing Home,

Leighlinbridge, Carlow.



Beloved wife of the late Christopher (Joe) and much

loved mother of Paul, James and the late John.



She will be sadly missed by her loving sons,

grandchildren Alison, Sennan, Michael, Grace and Eliza,

daughters-in-law Sheila and Lynda, Paul’s partner Diana,

sister Joan, brother Pat, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law,

nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.



May Pauline’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace



Pauline’s family understand and appreciate that people would like to

offer their condolences. However, due to the current situation, all funeral

arrangements will be private.

A celebration of Pauline’s life will take place at a later date

Mairin WALSH (née Carroll)

Killamaster and formerly of Court Place, Carlow

Mairin Walsh died May 3rd 2020 (unexpectedly) at St. Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Beloved wife of Anthony and much loved mother of Tony, Kathy and Fiona, and adoring grandmother of Ava, Ella, Ewan and Tara. Sadly missed by her loving husband, son, daughters, sons-in-law Nigel and Joe, daughter-in-law Betty, sister Kathleen, grandchildren, extended family, relatives and friends. Predeceased by her brother Jerry.

Rest in Peace.

In accordance with Government directives and in the interest of public health a private funeral Mass and burial will take place. The family would like to thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this most difficult time. The Mass can be viewed on the Askea Parish website http://www.askeaparish.ie/our-parish/web-cam/ at 11am Thursday morning.