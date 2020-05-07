Carlow deaths and funeral details, May 7

Patrick SWEENEY

Ducketts Grove, Carlow / Ballyroan, Dublin

SWEENEY, Patrick, late of Ballyroan, Rathfarnham and formerly Ducketts Grove, Co. Carlow, passed away peacefully at home, on the 5th of May 2020. Beloved husband of Bríd and much loved father to Teresa, John and Colm, grandfather to Clara, Aoife and Dara, he will be sadly missed by his wife, daughter, sons, brothers, sisters, grandchildren, son-in-law Ivan, daughter-in-law Orlaith, and all his extended family and friends.

May he Rest in Peace

In keeping with the current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place. The family would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone for their understanding and support at this difficult time. For webcam details and all other enquiries contact Larry Massey Funeral Directors, Rathfarnham on 01-4061000.